TRIPOLI Oct 20 Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud
Jibril, citing a forensic report, said on Friday ousted Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi died from a bullet wound to the head
received in crossfire between interim government fighters and
his own supporters after he had been captured.
"'Gaddafi was taken out of a sewage pipe ... he didn't show
any resistance. When we started moving him he was hit by a
bullet in his right arm and when they put him in a truck he did
not have any other injuries'," Jibril told a news conference,
reading from the forensic report.
"'When the car was moving it was caught in crossfire between
the revolutionaries and Gaddafi forces in which he was hit by a
bullet in the head'," Jibril said reading from the report.
"The forensic doctor could not tell if it came from the
revolutionaries or from Gaddafi's forces," Jibril said. Gaddafi
was alive when he was taken from Sirte, but died a few minutes
before reaching hospital, the prime minister said.
