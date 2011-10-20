TRIPOLI Oct 20 Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril, citing a forensic report, said on Friday ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi died from a bullet wound to the head received in crossfire between interim government fighters and his own supporters after he had been captured.

"'Gaddafi was taken out of a sewage pipe ... he didn't show any resistance. When we started moving him he was hit by a bullet in his right arm and when they put him in a truck he did not have any other injuries'," Jibril told a news conference, reading from the forensic report.

"'When the car was moving it was caught in crossfire between the revolutionaries and Gaddafi forces in which he was hit by a bullet in the head'," Jibril said reading from the report.

"The forensic doctor could not tell if it came from the revolutionaries or from Gaddafi's forces," Jibril said. Gaddafi was alive when he was taken from Sirte, but died a few minutes before reaching hospital, the prime minister said.

