BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 20 The vice chairman of
Libya's National Transitional Council confirmed that ousted
leader Muammar Gaddafi had been killed on Friday and said the
interim government would announce the liberation of Libya
"within hours".
That would be a landmark announcement, after which the
interim government has said it would begin the transition to
democracy in the North African state ruled by Gaddafi with an
iron fist for 42 years until August.
"We announce to the world that Muammar Gaddafi has been
killed at the hands of the revolutionaries," Abdul Hafiz Ghoga
told a news conference in Benghazi. "We will announce the
liberation of Libya within hours, maybe sooner."
(Reporting by Brian Rohan; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)