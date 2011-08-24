TRIPOLI Aug 24 Muammar Gaddafi is still somewhere in Tripoli and clashes were under way on Wednesday in a southern area of the city where he may be hiding, a rebel official told Reuters.

"We think Gaddafi is still hiding somewhere in Tripoli. He is likely to be in the al-Hadhba al-Khadra area," the official in Tripoli, who gave his name as Abdulrahman, told Reuters by telephone. "There is fighting in the al-Hadhba al-Khadra area." (Reporting by Reuters Algiers bureau; Writing by Christian Lowe in Tunis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)