UPDATE 7-Oil slips lower as dollar strength counters OPEC cuts
* OPEC and Russian oil supply cuts lend support (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON)
TRIPOLI Aug 24 Muammar Gaddafi is still somewhere in Tripoli and clashes were under way on Wednesday in a southern area of the city where he may be hiding, a rebel official told Reuters.
"We think Gaddafi is still hiding somewhere in Tripoli. He is likely to be in the al-Hadhba al-Khadra area," the official in Tripoli, who gave his name as Abdulrahman, told Reuters by telephone. "There is fighting in the al-Hadhba al-Khadra area." (Reporting by Reuters Algiers bureau; Writing by Christian Lowe in Tunis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro fell to a one-week low against the dollar on Monday on uncertainty ahead of several impending European elections, while European and U.S. stock markets dipped ahead of a heavy week of corporate results.
AVDIYIVKA, Ukraine Feb 6 A week-long surge in violence in and around the government-held town of Avdiyivka in eastern Ukraine appeared to be winding down on Monday, as schools reopened and power and water supplies resumed following the worst clashes in months.