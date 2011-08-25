(Refile)
* Sirte on sea, Sabha in remote desert are last Gaddafi
redoubts
* Both cities are monuments to Gaddafi's eccentric tenure
TRIPOLI, Aug 25 Rebels seeking to quell the last
redoubts of Muammar Gaddafi's loyalists have zeroed in on two
cities, one his coastal birthplace and the other deep in Libya's
oil-producing desert, that he has turned into a shrine to his
cultish strongman rule.
Bristling with Gaddafi props like a huge marble-lined hall
where he hosted diplomatic summits and billboards trumpeting
his "state of the masses", Sirte and Sabha loomed as the last
pockets of resistance to the Brother Leader's ouster.
After overrunning the capital Tripoli in lightning fashion
earlier this week, rebels moved in on Sabha 600 km (400 miles)
to the south and Sirte 450 km (280 miles) to the east in a
two-pronged pincer attack, triggering heavy fighting on
Thursday.
Even if both fall to the insurgents soon, vast expanses of
Libya's interior desert will remain outside rebel control, areas
where tribes either pro-Gaddafi or historically hostile to
central government have long held sway.
Still, rebel takeovers of Sirte and Sabha would deal a
symbolically resonant coup de grace to the 42-year Gaddafi era.
That's because Sirte evoked his pretensions to revolutionary
world statesmanship and Sabha his maverick "Brother Leader" mode
of rule and the huge oil bounty that underpinned it.
Anchoring the Fezzan region in Libya's vast stony desert,
Sabha features faded hoardings of Gaddafi in a tent, charting
Libya's transformation into a Great Socialist Popular Arab
Jamihiriyah that he proclaimed from the city in 1977.
Rising above a sprawling, gritty jumble of squat houses and
half-finished construction projects is a fort built by former
colonial power Italy that became a monument to Gaddafi's writ.
The fort, turned into a key military base by Gaddafi, appeared
to remain in the hands of loyalist troops his week.
The fort graces the reverse of Libya's 10-dinar banknote.
As a child under the monarchy he overthrew in a 1969 coup,
Gaddafi was expelled from a school in Sabha. A one-room cabin
called Dar Muammar where he lived at the time is now enclosed by
a green fence in the middle of a small traffic circle.
Just west of the city of 250,000 is a fertile enclave called
the Wadi al Hayat -- Valley of Life -- containing some of
Libya's most notable oil and water reserves.
OIL WEALTH
More than 15 percent of Libya's pre-conflict oil output was
churned out here by Spain's Repsol energy concern.
Underground aquifers in this part of southern Libya feed the
"Great Man-Made River", one of Gaddafi's grandest economic
development projects that now provides two-thirds of the North
African state's water supply.
Five hundred km to the northeast is Sirte, a once obscure
fishing village close to where Gaddafi was born in a tent in
1942 and which, with extensive public works, he made over into a
second capital in his own ostentatious likeness.
Sirte, with a population of 100,000 and a centre of Gaddafi's
tribe, is dominated by the huge, marbled Ouagadougou conference
centre, where Gaddafi hosted summits of foreign heads of state.
He kept a tent complex on the beach nearby where favoured
leaders were invited to while away the evening.
Sirte was where the founding document of the African Union,
which has since become known as the Sirte Declaration and one of
Gaddafi's proudest achievements, was signed in 1999.
A U.S. embassy cable published by the WikiLeaks website
described a summit of African leaders in Sirte as a
"Gaddafi-centric dog and pony show". During international
summits, the city would be heavily guarded and soldiers lined
desert roads leading there at intervals of a few hundred metres.
The city is strategically important because it sits next to
oil reserves and has a civilian airport-cum-military air base
with some 50 reinforced concrete hangars, of the kind usually
used to protect fighter planes, according to satellite imagery.
Other far-flung southern swathes of the North African state
may elude rebel control for some time to come merely because
they have long defied central governance from distant Tripoli.
In the extreme southeast around the town of Al Kufra, there
are no paved roads or mobile telephone network and a tribal
rebellion in 2009 was suppressed only after Gaddafi sent in
helicopter gunships.
Many tracts of the southeast remain heavily mined, a deadly
vestige of Gaddafi's border war with Chad in the 1970s and 80s.
Lawlessness prevails along the several hundred km (miles)
between Ghadames on the central western border with Tunisia and
the garrison town Ghat on the Algerian frontier to the south.
There have been sporadic shootouts in this remote rugged,
belt between Libyan government forces and groups of bandits or
Islamist militants, some infiltrating from adjacent Algeria.
(Writing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by Ralph Boulton)