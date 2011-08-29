DOHA Aug 29 Muammar Gaddafi, who has not been
seen since rebels took over the Libyan capital of Tripoli a week
ago, is still a threat to the country and the world, the
chairman of the National Transitional Council (NTC) said on
Monday.
Speaking at a meeting in Doha, Qatar, of defence ministers
from countries supporting the insurgency against Gaddafi's rule,
NTC Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil called on NATO to keep
supporting the movement.
"I call for continued protection from NATO and its allies
from this tyrant," Abdel Jalil said.
The NTC, which is hunting Libya's deposed leader and pushing
to take over his hometown of Sirte east of Tripoli, said on
Saturday it had no firm information on his whereabouts. It has
offered a $1.3 million reward and amnesty from prosecution for
anyone who kills or captures Gaddafi.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, editing by Tim Pearce)