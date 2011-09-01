TRIPOLI, Sept 1 Ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is believed to be in the desert town of Bani Walid, about 150 (95 miles) southeast of Tripoli, a top military commander of Libya's interim council said on Thursday.

Abdel Majid, the coordinator of the Tripoli military operations room, told Reuters "someone we trust" had said Gaddafi had gone there with his son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senoussi three days after Tripoli fell last week.