ANALYSIS-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
TRIPOLI, Sept 1 Ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is believed to be in the desert town of Bani Walid, about 150 (95 miles) southeast of Tripoli, a top military commander of Libya's interim council said on Thursday.
Abdel Majid, the coordinator of the Tripoli military operations room, told Reuters "someone we trust" had said Gaddafi had gone there with his son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senoussi three days after Tripoli fell last week.
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 9 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp said on Thursday it was growing more confident that long-term stability is returning to the oil industry, and it expects to charge higher fees for its rigs if oil prices recover further.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 A potential increase in gasoline taxes in several U.S. states could put a dent in demand at the pumps and mark another setback for a market already flooded with excess fuel.