TRIPOLI, Sept 1 Ousted Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi is believed to be in the desert town of Bani Walid about
150 (95 miles) southeast of Tripoli, a top military commander of
Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Thursday.
Abdel Majid Mlegta, coordinator of the Tripoli military
operations room, told Reuters "someone we trust" had said
Gaddafi had gone to Bani Walid with a son, Saif al-Islam, and
intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senoussi three days after the
capital fell to rebel forces last week.
"They wanted to set up an operations room there and conduct
aggressive operations against us," he said. "We have talked to
notables from Bani Walid to arrest him and hand him over. They
haven't responded. We are assessing our position."
The commander said Ali al-Ahwal, Gaddafi's coordinator for
tribes, was also in Bani Walid, a bastion of the powerful
Warfalla tribe, Libya's biggest.
"In four days we will come with up a solution. We are
capable of ending the crisis but military action is out of the
question right now," Mlegta said.
"We cannot attack this tribe because many of our brigades in
Benghazi and Zintan are from Bani Walid. The sons of Bani Walid
hold the key to the solution."
NTC fighters said earlier this week that they were 30 km (20
miles) from Bani Walid. The NTC has given pro-Gaddafi forces in
the coastal city of Sirte, the deposed leader's hometown, until
Saturday to surrender or face attack.
