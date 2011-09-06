TUNIS, Sept 6 Muammar Gaddafi is still in Libya
and is safe and well, his spokesman said on Tuesday, saying he
had no idea about a convoy of Libyan army vehicles which are
believed to have crossed the desert frontier into Niger.
"He is in Libya. He is safe, he very healthy, in high
morale. He thinks very much that he is doing exactly what he
should be doing," Moussa Ibrahim told Reuters by telephone.
"He knows that he is supported by millions, not just in
Libya but actually around the Arab world."
Scores of Libyan military vehicles crossed the desert
frontier into Niger in what may be a bid by Muammar Gaddafi to
seek refuge in a friendly African state following the six-month
conflict, military sources from France and Niger told Reuters on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Myra MacDonald)