* Gaddafi says rebels, NATO to be defeated
* Says convoy in Niger "not the first"
CAIRO, Sept 8 Former Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi, in a phone call a Syrian television station said was
made from inside Libya, vowed on Thursday to defeat rebels who
control most of the country.
He also said a Libyan military convoy that arrived in
neighbouring Niger was "not the first", and gave no hint this
might be a step towards him and his followers fleeing Libya.
Gaddafi, whose whereabouts are unknown, instead said in the
brief live speech carried by Arrai TV that his forces would
rally to defeat the rebels and NATO, which has attacked his
military through air strikes.
"The youths are now ready to escalate the resistance against
the 'rats' (rebels) in Tripoli and to finish off the
mercenaries," Gaddafi said during the call, which the television
station said was being made from within Libya.
"We will defeat NATO...and NATO is rejected by the Libyan
people," he said.
Gaddafi said the Libyan military convoy, which French and
Niger military sources said showed up in the northern Niger city
of Agadez this week, was nothing exceptional.
"Columns of convoys drive into and out of Niger carrying
goods and people inside and outside (of Libya) say Gaddafi is
going to Niger," he said.
"This is not the first time that convoys drive in and out of
Niger."
Gaddafi's spokesman has repeatedly said he is in Libya and
remains in high spirits. Niger said he was not in the convoy.
Libya's ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) has sent
envoys to Niger to try to stop Gaddafi and his entourage from
evading justice by fleeing across a desert frontier toward
friendly African states.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Michael
Roddy; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)