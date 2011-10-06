UPDATE 2-After record year, Vestas sees softer 2017 market
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
CAIRO Oct 6 A Syria-based television channel said it would broadcast a speech by deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on Thursday.
The last time the outside world heard from Gaddafi was in a broadcast on Sept. 20 on Arrai TV, the same channel that will broadcast Thursday's speech. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba)
* Merger challenges position as market leader (Adds CEO comments)
* Reductions from Escondido, Grasberg could cut output 5,000 T/day
RIYADH, Feb 8 Kuwait has welcomed Iran's willingness for dialogue with its Gulf Arab neighbours, saying any talks are likely to help resolve civil wars in Syria and Yemen, according to Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA.