Oct 20 Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed when a gunfight broke out after his capture between his supporters and government fighters, and no order was given to kill him, officials with the National Transtional Council (NTC) said on Thursday.

The officials, speaking at a news conference in Tripoli, said that Libya's liberation -- the signal for the creation of a new government and the start of a democratic transition -- would be announced in the eastern city of Benghazi on Saturday.

They confirmed that one of Gaddafi's sons, Mo'tassim, had been killed and his body taken to Misrata, west of the city of Sirte where he and his father were captured. The officials said they did not know whether another son, Saif al-Islam, had been killed or captured alive. (Reporting By Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Christian Lowe)