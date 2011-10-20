Oct 20 Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi was
killed when a gunfight broke out after his capture between his
supporters and government fighters, and no order was given to
kill him, officials with the National Transtional Council (NTC)
said on Thursday.
The officials, speaking at a news conference in Tripoli,
said that Libya's liberation -- the signal for the creation of a
new government and the start of a democratic transition -- would
be announced in the eastern city of Benghazi on Saturday.
They confirmed that one of Gaddafi's sons, Mo'tassim, had
been killed and his body taken to Misrata, west of the city of
Sirte where he and his father were captured. The officials said
they did not know whether another son, Saif al-Islam, had been
killed or captured alive.
(Reporting By Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Christian Lowe)