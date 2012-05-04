BRUSSELS May 4 Former Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi's family members may have used the Libyan embassy in
Belgium to launder government funds before the country slid into
civil war last year, a Belgian financial fraud watchdog said on
Friday.
"It's more than a suspicion," the watchdog's president
Jean-Claude Delepiere told Reuters.
The Libyan treasury transferred about 1.5 million euros
($1.97 million) to its embassy in Brussels, which was then
mostly withdrawn in cash, Belgium's money-laundering watchdog
said in its annual report.
The Belgian Financial Intelligence Processing Unit searched
the financial accounts of the embassy in Brussels at the start
of 2011 after getting a tip-off from banks.
The agency believes the money may have originated from
Libyan organisations controlled by Gaddafi's family.
"We have only described the case in summary," said
Delepiere. "We don't give all of the information in our public
report."
Following the start of fighting in Libya in 2011, the United
Nations and its member countries located and froze about $19
billion in assets believed to have been under the control of
Gaddafi or his associates, U.S. officials said at the
time.
In March this year, the Libyan government reclaimed a London
mansion worth 10 million pounds ($16 million) from Gaddafi's son
Saadi, after a British court ruled it had been bought using
stolen Libyan state funds.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
