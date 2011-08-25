LONDON Aug 24 The NATO military alliance is giving intelligence and reconnaissance assistance to Libyan rebels hunting Muammar Gaddafi and his sons, British defence minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that NATO is providing intelligence and reconnaissance assets to the NTC (National Transitional Council) to help them track down Colonel Gaddafi and other remnants of the regime," he told Sky News.

He declined to comment on a report in Britain's Daily Telegraph that British special forces were on the ground in Libya assisting with the hunt.

(Reporting by Tim Castle)