LONDON Aug 24 The NATO military alliance is
giving intelligence and reconnaissance assistance to Libyan
rebels hunting Muammar Gaddafi and his sons, British defence
minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.
"I can confirm that NATO is providing intelligence and
reconnaissance assets to the NTC (National Transitional Council)
to help them track down Colonel Gaddafi and other remnants of
the regime," he told Sky News.
He declined to comment on a report in Britain's Daily
Telegraph that British special forces were on the ground in
Libya assisting with the hunt.
