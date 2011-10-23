Oct 23 - Here is a timeline of Muammar Gaddafi's
rule as Libya declares an end to its civil war against his 42
years of eccentric one-man rule.
1969 - Gaddafi seizes power on Sept. 1 in a coup against
King Idris.
1980 - Demonstrators sack U.S. embassy in Tripoli.
1981 - U.S. fighter planes shoot down two Libyan jets over
the Gulf of Sirte, which Libya claims as territorial waters.
April 1984 - Shots fired from Libyan embassy in London kill
policewoman Yvonne Fletcher, guarding demonstrators protesting
against Gaddafi. Britain cuts diplomatic ties. Gaddafi said "we
are sorry" for the killing in Oct. 2009.
Jan 1986 - U.S. President Ronald Reagan orders halt to
economic and commercial relations with Libya, freezes Libyan
assets in the United States.
-- April - Libya is blamed for bombing a West Berlin disco
used by U.S. servicemen, killing three.
-- April - U.S. aircraft bomb Tripoli, Benghazi and
Gaddafi's home. Libya says more than 40 people are killed,
including Gaddafi's adopted baby daughter.
Dec. 1988 - Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York is
blown up over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people.
Sept. 1989 - Bomb explodes on a French UTA airliner over
Niger, killing 170 people. In 1999, France convicts six Libyans
in absentia, but Tripoli denies responsibility.
Jan 2001 - Judges unanimously find Abdel Basset al-Megrahi
guilty of murder and acquit Al-Amin Khalifa Fahima over the
Lockerbie bombing. Megrahi given mandatory life sentence.
Sept 2003 - U.N. Security Council votes unanimously to lift
sanctions imposed on Libya in 1992 after Libya accepted
responsibility for the Lockerbie bombing.
-- Dec - Libya says to abandon weapons of mass destruction
programmes and allow in international weapons inspectors.
Jan 2004 - Lawmakers arrive on the first visit by a U.S.
congressional delegation to Libya since Gaddafi came to power.
-- March - British Prime Minister Tony Blair meets Gaddafi.
May 2006 - The United States says it will restore full
diplomatic ties with Libya.
Aug. 2008 - Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi signs a
deal in Benghazi under which Italy will pay $5 billion in
compensation for its colonial misdeeds.
Sept. 2008 - Condoleezza Rice meets Gaddafi in Tripoli in
the first visit by a U.S. secretary of state since 1953.
June 2009 - Gaddafi makes a controversial first visit to
former colonial power Italy. The next month Gaddafi and U.S.
President Barack Obama shake hands during a G8 summit in Italy.
-- August - Megrahi is set free on compassionate grounds and
arrives home to a hero's welcome. The next day, Britain condemns
the celebrations in Tripoli.
Feb. 17, 2011 - Activists designate Feb. 17 as a day of
rage, a day after first riots in Benghazi.
Feb. 22 - A defiant Gaddafi vows to die "a martyr" in Libya
and says he will crush a revolt which has seen eastern regions
break free from four decades of his rule.
Feb. 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on
Gaddafi and his family, and refers the crackdown on rebels to
the International Criminal Court.
March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in
Benghazi declares itself Libya's sole representative.
March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a
no-fly zone over Libya and military action to protect civilians
against Gaddafi's army.
Sept. 16 - The U.N. Security Council eases sanctions on
Libya and the U.N. General Assembly approves a request to
accredit interim government envoys as Libya's sole
representatives at the U.N., effectively recognising the NTC.
Oct 20 - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC fighters take
his hometown of Sirte.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)