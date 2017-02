MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was disgusted by television images of Muammar Gaddafi's last minutes and his corpse after death, but stopped short of making any political statements on the issue.

"Almost all of Gaddafi's family has been killed, his corpse was shown on all global television channels, it was impossible to watch without disgust," Putin said. "The man was all covered in blood, still alive and he was being finished off." (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Steve Gutterman)