LONDON Oct 20 Western leaders on Thursday
hailed the death of Muammar Gaddafi as a moment of liberation
for Libya and held up their own role in the downfall of the
flamboyant North African strongman.
Some countries warned Libya's new leaders they still faced
tough days ahead, but the overriding sentiment was relief over
the success of the uprising, backed by a NATO air and sea
campaign and a U.N. Security Council vote.
Libya's interim government said Gaddafi was killed by
fighters who overran his final bastion of Sirte on Thursday, at
the climax of a uprising against his 42-year hold over the major
oil producer.
"A new Libya is born today ... We have to rejoice about what
we have done," Italy's Defence Minister Ignazio La Russa told
Sky Italia television.
"We have prevented this conflict, just a few steps from our
shores, from causing thousands more deaths. Without the NATO
intervention, imagine what could have happened."
Other players in the NATO campaign queued up to praise
Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) -- and the success
of their own mission.
"People in Libya today have an even greater chance after
this news of building themselves a strong and democratic
future," said British Prime Minister David Cameron.
"I'm proud of the role that Britain has played in helping
them to bring that about, and I pay tribute to the bravery of
the Libyans who helped to liberate their country," he said.
Cameron said it was a time to remember Gaddafi's victims,
including British policewoman Yvonne Fletcher, killed by a shot
fired from Libya's embassy in London in 1984, and the people who
died in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish
town of Lockerbie.
Gaddafi's death also raised hopes for the resurrection of
the country's lucrative oil industry, hit by the conflict.
"If the national reconciliation happens, then Libya has the
best conditions for a successful future -- extremely talented,
well-educated people and access to rich natural resources," said
Austria's Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger.
As tens of thousands of Libyan fighters took to the streets
to celebrate the death of their former leader, a senior French
official described the day as "a definitive victory for NATO".
"The urgency now in Libya is to disarm the various sides and
put in place the democratic process," said Axel Poniatowski,
president of the French parliament's foreign affairs committee.
Gaddafi was the third leader to fall to a series of "Arab
Spring" uprisings that have already unseated the rulers of
Tunisia and Egypt and shaken Syria, Yemen and other states.
On the streets of Cairo, people said Gaddafi's downfall
would be a warning to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad who has
launched a crackdown against months of protest against his rule.
The response to Gaddafi's death appeared to be more muted
south of Africa's Saharan desert divide where some leaders have
watched the Arab protests with concern.
"This is very sad news if it is confirmed. It is a shame for
Africa that someone who has led his country and even the
continent's destiny, should die like this," said Senegal's
minister for communications, Moustapha Guirassy.
