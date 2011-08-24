Aug 24 Muammar Gaddafi vowed on Wednesday to
fight on to death or victory after jubilant rebels forced him to
abandon his Tripoli stronghold.
Here are some major events during his 42-year rule:
1969 - Muammar Gaddafi seizes power on Sept. 1 in a coup
against King Idris.
1970 - Libya closes U.S. and British military bases.
1980 - Demonstrators sack U.S. embassy in Tripoli.
1981 - U.S. fighter planes shoot down two Libyan jets over
the Gulf of Sirte, which Libya claims as territorial waters.
April 1984 - Shots fired from Libyan embassy in London kill
policewoman Yvonne Fletcher, guarding demonstrators protesting
against Gaddafi. Britain cuts diplomatic ties. Gaddafi said "we
are sorry" for the killing in Oct. 2009.
Jan 1986 - U.S. President Ronald Reagan orders halt to
economic and commercial relations with Libya, freezes Libyan
assets in the United States.
-- April - Libya is blamed for bombing a West Berlin disco
used by U.S. servicemen, killing three and wounded more than
200.
-- April - U.S. aircraft bomb Tripoli, Benghazi and
Gaddafi's home. Libya says more than 40 people are killed,
including Gaddafi's adopted baby daughter.
Dec. 1988 - Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York is
blown up over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people.
Sept. 1989 - Bomb explodes on a French UTA airliner over
Niger, killing 170 people. In 1999, France convicts six Libyans
in absentia, but Tripoli denied responsibility.
Nov. 1991 - The United States and Britain accuse Libyans
Abdel Basset Ali Mohamed al-Megrahi and Al-Amin Khalifa Fahima
of Lockerbie bombing. Libya denies involvement.
Jan 2001 - Judges unanimously find Abdel Basset al-Megrahi
guilty of murder and acquit Al-Amin Khalifa Fahima. Megrahi
given mandatory life sentence.
March 2003 - Libya reaches political agreement with the
United States and Britain to accept civil responsibility for the
bombing. Libya agrees to pay about $2.7 billion in total.
-- Sept - U.N. Security Council votes unanimously to lift
sanctions imposed on Libya in 1992 after Libya accepted
responsibility for the Lockerbie bombing.
-- Dec - Libya says to abandon weapons of mass destruction
programmes and allow in international weapons inspectors.
Jan 2004 - Lawmakers arrive on the first visit by a U.S.
congressional delegation to Libya since Gaddafi came to power.
-- March - British Prime Minister Tony Blair meets Gaddafi.
-- Sept - President George W. Bush ends U.S. trade embargo
on Libya but leaves U.S. terrorism-related sanctions in place.
May 2006 - The United States says it will restore full
diplomatic ties with Libya.
Aug. 2008 - Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi signs a
deal in Benghazi under which Italy will pay $5 billion in
compensation for its colonial misdeeds.
Sept. 2008 - Condoleezza Rice meets Gaddafi in Tripoli in
the first visit by a U.S. secretary of state since 1953.
June 2009 - Gaddafi makes a controversial first visit to
former colonial power Italy. The next month Gaddafi and U.S.
President Barack Obama shake hands during a G8 summit in Italy.
-- August - Megrahi is set free on compassionate grounds and
arrives home to a hero's welcome. The next day, Britain condemns
the celebrations in Tripoli.
Feb. 17, 2011 - Activists designate Feb. 17 as a day of
rage, a day after first riots in Benghazi. Feb. 17 is the
anniversary of 2006 clashes there, when security forces killed
protesters attacking the Italian consulate.
March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council meets in
Benghazi and declares itself the sole representative for Libya.
June 27 - The ICC issues arrest warrants for Gaddafi and
his son Saif al-Islam on charges of crimes against humanity.
Aug. 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli with little resistance.
Aug. 24 - Gaddafi, in hiding, vows "martyrdom" or victory in
his six-month war against the Western alliance and Libyan foes.
