Oct 26 Saif al-Islam Gaddafi once vowed to fight
and die on Libyan soil, but now he may be ready to hand himself
in to the International Criminal Court rather than suffer his
father's gruesome fate.
An official of the National Transitional Council said on
Wednesday that Saif al-Islam, the only one of Muammar Gaddafi's
eight children still on the run, had proposed surrendering to
the Hague-based ICC, where he is wanted on war crimes charges.
Any surrender would mark another U-turn by Saif al-Islam, an
internationally well-connected philanthropist and liberal
reformer who turned abruptly into a soldier ready to die rather
than capitulate when rebels rose up against his father.
"We fight here in Libya; we die here in Libya," he told
Reuters Television in an interview shortly after the rebellion
broke out in February.
Three of Gaddafi's sons did die on home soil, along with
their father, whose battered and abused body went on public show
in a meat store before its burial on Tuesday.
But Saif al-Islam, whose name means "Sword of Islam", wants
to put his fate in the hands of the ICC, along with Gaddafi's
former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi, who is also
wanted by the court, the NTC official said.
Educated at the London School of Economics, Saif al-Islam
was once seen by many governments as the acceptable,
Western-friendly face of Libya, and heir apparent to his father.
But when the rebellion broke out, he immediately chose family
and clan loyalties over his many friendships in the West.
RUMOURS OF ARREST
As Tripoli fell to rebels in August, the ICC's prosecutor
announced he had been arrested, opening the way for his
extradition. However, he soon popped up at a Tripoli hotel used
by foreign journalists to prove he remained a free man.
"I am here to disperse the rumours ...," he said, pumping
his fists in the air, smiling, waving and shaking hands with
supporters.
The ICC later said it had never received official
confirmation of Saif's capture.
Gaddafi's four other surviving children -- three sons and a
daughter -- are in exile in neighbouring Algeria and Niger.
Analysts doubt that Saif al-Islam could lead a serious
insurgency against Libya's rulers, saying his influence is much
reduced with his dominating and intimidating father now dead.
"The answer really is a big 'no'. Saif rose to prominence by
virtue of being his father's son," said Jon Marks, chairman of
the consultancy Cross Border Information.
"Ironically, his biggest boosters during the 'Saif years' --
when he was prominent but perhaps never dominant given his
father's leading role pulling the strings -- are the very
governments and politicians who ended up bombing his regime into
oblivion."
REFORM EFFORTS
Before the rebellion, Saif al-Islam sometimes appeared
genuinely at odds with Gaddafi senior, who ruled for 42 years
through fear and violence.
Mainly through his charitable Gaddafi Foundation, Saif
al-Islam pushed for reform, including more media freedom,
acknowledgement of past rights abuses and the adoption of a
constitution. He also oversaw a reconciliation with Islamist
rebels who launched an insurgency in the 1990s.
But his efforts were stymied by opposition from inside the
ruling elite and -- some analysts say -- from members of his own
family. Last year, the independent newspaper he had helped to
found was forced to mute its criticism of the authorities and
his foundation withdrew from political activities.
One of his projects did succeed, albeit one that suited his
father. He played a central role in negotiating the lifting of
U.S. and European sanctions on Libya in 2004, in return for
Tripoli ending its nuclear and chemical weapons programmes.
This led to Britain's then-prime minister, Tony Blair,
visiting Tripoli to embrace Gaddafi senior, long a pariah in the
West.
Saif al-Islam owned a 10-million-pound ($16-million) home in
London but his activities and friendships caused much
embarrassment in the West when the rebellion broke out.
The director of the London School of Economics, Howard
Davies, resigned over the university's ties to its former
student.
The LSE had accepted a 300,000-pound donation from Saif
al-Islam's foundation, a decision that Davies said had
"backfired". The LSE also investigated the authenticity of Saif
al-Islam's PhD thesis, which was awarded in 2008.
(Additional reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)