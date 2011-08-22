BEIRUT Aug 22 The eldest son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Mohammad, told al-Jazeera television in the early hours of Monday that he had been detained by rebels and was being kept under house arrest in Tripoli.

"Gunmen surrounded my house and I am still at home and they are outside," he said by telephone from Tripoli.

"They said they will guarantee my safety. They are besieging my house," he added. The sound of gunfire could be heard in the background. "Yes, the gunfire is inside my house," he said before the line was suddenly cut off. (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Editing by Maria Golovnina)