TRIPOLI Aug 15 Libyan state television early on Monday broadcast what it said was a live speech by Muammar Gaddafi calling on the Libyan people to arm themselves to liberate the country from "traitors and from NATO."

The speech, which was broadcast in audio only with no images, was the first time Gaddafi had spoken in public since rebel fighters launched their biggest offensive in months in the area around Tripoli. (Reporting by Missy Ryan; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Tim Pearce)