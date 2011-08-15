U.S. solar jobs grew 25 percent last year
Feb 7 Jobs in the U.S. solar industry grew 25 percent last year to include more than 260,000 workers, according to a report by sector advocacy group the Solar Foundation on Tuesday.
TRIPOLI Aug 15 Libyan state television early on Monday broadcast what it said was a live speech by Muammar Gaddafi calling on the Libyan people to arm themselves to liberate the country from "traitors and from NATO."
The speech, which was broadcast in audio only with no images, was the first time Gaddafi had spoken in public since rebel fighters launched their biggest offensive in months in the area around Tripoli. (Reporting by Missy Ryan; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Tim Pearce)
Feb 7 Jobs in the U.S. solar industry grew 25 percent last year to include more than 260,000 workers, according to a report by sector advocacy group the Solar Foundation on Tuesday.
BEIJING, Feb 7 China's 2016 oil demand grew at the slowest pace in at least three years, Reuters' calculations based on official data showed, the latest indication that demand from the world's largest energy consumer has diminished. China's implied oil demand growth eased to 2.5 percent in 2016, down from 3.1 percent in 2015 and 3.8 percent in 2014, Reuters' data showed, led by a sharp drop in diesel consumption and as gasoline usage eased from double-digit growth. The slow
LONDON, Feb 7 European financial markets struggled with growing economic and political concerns on Tuesday as the euro neared its biggest fall this year and bond yield spreads over Germany reaching the widest in several years.