TRIPOLI Oct 20 The former spokesman of Muammar
Gaddafi's government has been captured, exactly a year after the
death of the Libyan dictator, the prime minister's office said
on Saturday.
Moussa Ibrahim, who was the mouthpiece of the Gaddafi regime
during last year's war, was caught in the town of Tarhouna, 70
km (40 miles) south of Tripoli.
"Moussa Ibrahim has been arrested by forces belonging to the
Libyan government in the town of Tarhouna and he is being
transferred to Tripoli to begin interrogation," a statement from
the prime minister's office said.
Fluent in English, Ibrahim would hold regular press
conferences in the luxury Tripoli hotel were journalists stayed
during last year's war.
His whereabouts have been unknown since the fall of Tripoli
in August 2011 but there have been past reports of his capture.
Saturday marks one year since Gaddafi's capture and death in
his hometown Sirte, after he was caught hiding in a drain pipe.
