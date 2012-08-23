TRIPOLI Aug 23 Saif al-Islam, son of Libya's late ruler Muammar Gaddafi, will go on trial next month in the western town of Zintan, a government source said on Thursday.

"The trial of Saif al-Islam is to start next month, probably the second week of the month," the source said.

In April, Justice Minister Ali Ashour told Reuters Saif would be put on trial for financial corruption, murder and rape.