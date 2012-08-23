Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
TRIPOLI Aug 23 Saif al-Islam, son of Libya's late ruler Muammar Gaddafi, will go on trial next month in the western town of Zintan, a government source said on Thursday.
"The trial of Saif al-Islam is to start next month, probably the second week of the month," the source said.
In April, Justice Minister Ali Ashour told Reuters Saif would be put on trial for financial corruption, murder and rape.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: