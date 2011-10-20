* President claims some credit for Gaddafi downfall
* Issues warning to other authoritarian leaders
By Matt Spetalnick and Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 President Barack Obama
hailed Muammar Gaddafi's death on Thursday as a warning to
authoritarian leaders across the Middle East that iron-fisted
rule "inevitably comes to an end," and as vindication for his
cautious strategy toward Libya.
Obama joined U.S. politicians and ordinary Americans in
welcoming the demise of Gaddafi, who was for decades regarded
as a nemesis of American presidents, and also claimed some of
the credit for the Libyan strongman's downfall.
But he also appeared to distance Washington from deeper
entanglement in the North African oil-producing nation at a
time of economic woes at home, placing responsibility for
Libya's future squarely on the shoulders of the fractious
interim leadership in Tripoli.
"This marks the end of a long and painful chapter for the
people of Libya who now have the opportunity to determine their
own destiny in a new and democratic Libya," Obama said in the
White House Rose Garden.
Obama made clear he considered Gaddafi's death a validation
of his "leading from behind" strategy that had drawn criticism
at home for casting the United States in a support role in the
NATO air assault in Libya. Some of his Republican foes see it
as an "Obama doctrine" that abdicates U.S. global leadership.
He also issued a veiled warning to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad and other long-entrenched Middle Eastern leaders
resisting home-grown democracy movements to take heed of
Gaddafi's fate.
"Our leadership at NATO has helped guide our coalition.
Without putting a single U.S. service member on the ground, we
achieved our objectives, and our NATO mission will soon come to
an end," Obama said in a televised statement to a U.S. public
already weary of long wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A NATO official said an unmanned U.S. aircraft took part
in strikes on Thursday in Libya, but it was unclear whether
U.S. or French airpower struck Gaddafi's convoy believed to
have been carrying him near his hometown of Sirte.
The United States had led the initial air strikes on
Gaddafi's forces but quickly handed the lead over to NATO,
while taking a back seat to Britain and France.
Gaddafi's death is unlikely to give Obama any lasting help
in a 2012 presidential election expected to be decided by the
state of the stumbling economy and stagnant job market. The
raid he ordered in May that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin
Laden gave him only a short-lived boost in the polls.
The U.S. reaction to Gaddafi's death reflected a tortured
history with an Arab leader long viewed by Americans as a
villain for his government's links to the 1988 bombing of a Pan
Am flight over Lockerbie, Scotland, and a 1986 disco bombing in
Berlin that targeted U.S. servicemen.
STARK WARNING
Obama also touted Gaddafi's death as a stark message to
other authoritarian rulers in the Middle East where revolts
upended longtime leaders in Egypt and Tunisia this year.
Washington has demanded that Assad halt his crackdown on
democracy protests in Syria and step down, and is pressing
Yemen's longtime president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, to leave office
in the face of political upheaval.
Obama has also condemned Iran's human rights record and is
seeking further sanctions against Tehran over an alleged foiled
plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington.
"For the region, today's events prove once more that the
rule of an iron fist inevitably comes to an end," Obama said.
Obama said the United States would be a partner to Libya's
interim government and urged a swift transition to democracy
but made no specific promises of aid.
Relatives of American victims of the flight blown up over
Lockerbie by Libyan agents 23 years ago said justice was served
with Gaddafi's death as he fled his hometown and final bastion.
"I hope he's in hell with Hitler," said Kathy Tedeschi,
whose first husband, Bill Daniels, was among the 270 people
killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103.
Politicians across the spectrum also welcomed Gaddafi's
death, which could help Obama undercut Republican efforts to
question his national security credentials in his 2012
re-election bid.
Republican presidential front-runner Mitt Romney, who once
called Obama's Libya strategy "muddled," said, "The world is a
better place with Gaddafi gone."
"The death of Muammar Gaddafi marks an end to the first
phase of the Libyan revolution," said Senator John McCain, the
top Republican on the Armed Services Committee and 2008
Republican presidential candidate.
Senator Carl Levin, a senior Democrat, said, "The success
of the Libyan people in rising up to overthrow a tyrant is a
blow against dictatorship everywhere."
Obama had faced criticism for an initially slow response to
the Libyan uprising and then set strict limits on the U.S. role
in the NATO air assault, which was sanctioned by the United
Nations as a means of stopping the massacre of civilians.
But the White House felt its approach bore fruit when rebel
forces took Tripoli, and it used Gaddafi's death to reinforce
that argument.
Republicans were not expected to ease their accusations
that Obama undermined U.S. global prestige with a "leading from
behind" approach to "Arab Spring" popular revolts that have
engulfed friends and foes alike.
