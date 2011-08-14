UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
AL-QAWALISH, Libya Aug 14 Libyan rebel fighters are fighting forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi for control of Garyan, a town about 80 km south of the capital Tripoli, a rebel fighter told Reuters on Sunday.
"We entered it (Garyan) today," the fighter told Reuters as he drove towards the town. "We control 70 percent of Garyan. There is still fighting taking place at the moment."
A spokesman for Gaddafi's government said earlier on Sunday Garyan was still under Tripoli's control. It was not immediately possible to verify the rebel's account. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.