AL-QAWALISH, Libya Aug 14 Libyan rebel fighters are fighting forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi for control of Garyan, a town about 80 km south of the capital Tripoli, a rebel fighter told Reuters on Sunday.

"We entered it (Garyan) today," the fighter told Reuters as he drove towards the town. "We control 70 percent of Garyan. There is still fighting taking place at the moment."

A spokesman for Gaddafi's government said earlier on Sunday Garyan was still under Tripoli's control. It was not immediately possible to verify the rebel's account. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)