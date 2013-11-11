TRIPOLI Nov 11 Protesters of a Libyan minority
demanding more rights at Mellitah port, operated by Italy's Eni
and Libya's National Oil Corp, have asked staff to halt
gas exports to Italy, a oil union official said.
"We tried to convince them not to close the pipeline, but
it's closed now," Munir Abu Saud, head of the local oil workers'
union, told Reuters.
A spokesman for the protesters said they had ordered the
closure of the pipeline to Italy, because parliament and
government had not met their demands for greater political
rights by Sunday.
Gas flows from Libya to Italy are still expected to cover
demand from shippers on Monday, data from gas grid operator Snam
showed.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jane
Baird)