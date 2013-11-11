* Demand recognition of their language, more say in
constitution
* Impact of closure on Italy gas supply visible on Tuesday
* Protestor already shut oil port
(Details, quotes, background)
By Ghaith Shennib and Ulf Laessing
TRIPOLI, Nov 11 Protesters have shut Libya's gas
export pipeline to Italy, its only customer, demanding more
rights for the Amazigh, or Berber, minority and depriving the
weak government of a major source of income.
The closure worsens turmoil in Libya where Prime Minister
Ali Zeidan warned on Sunday that the government might face
budget problems next month after protesters cut oil production
to a fraction of its capacity.
The North African country faces anarchy as the government
has failed to rein in armed militias and radical Islamists who
helped topple Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 but kept their weapons.
Although the closure on Monday of the Greenstream pipeline
will take several hours to register at the other end, it adds to
Italy's energy headaches after Ukraine halted gas imports from
Russia, which could also impact supplies. Italy depends heavily
on Russian gas.
Amazigh protesters last month seized the port at the
Mellitah complex, some 100 km west of Tripoli, and have already
shut down oil exports from there. The oil and gas complex is
operated by Libya's National Oil Corp and Italian energy company
Eni.
"We tried to convince them not to close the pipeline, but
it's closed now," Munir Abu Saud, head of the local oil workers'
union, told Reuters.
"Sadly, its true," said a senior official at the Libyan oil
ministry. Tripoli has seen its authority crumbling over its
restive regions and fears an exodus of foreign oil companies and
investment.
The Amazigh minority in September shut a pipeline feeding
gas from Eni's Wafa field to export facilities at Mellitah.
Although this squeezed exports, much of the gas Libya sends to
Italy comes from offshore fields.
A spokesman for the protesters camped out at the Mellitah
complex said they had ordered the closure because Libya's
parliament and the government had not met their demands by
Sunday. They had set several deadlines.
"This time it is for real because the General National
Congress did not meet our demands," the spokesman said.
MINORITY DEMANDS
The Amazigh protesters want their language guaranteed under
Libya's planned new constitution and a bigger say in a committee
to be elected to draft the constitution. They say Berbers are
treated as second-class citizens in the Arab country.
The GNC, which has been paralysed by political infighting,
debated the issue on Sunday but has not yet found a solution,
said GNC Spokesman Omar Humeidan.
"They want their language the become the official
language...We would then have four official languages," he said,
referring to demands from the Amazigh and two other minorities
to add their languages to Arabic, the only official one so far.
The closure of Mellitah adds to the woes of Zeidan who
already faces autonomy demands from eastern Libya, where
protesters have blocked most oil fields.
On Sunday, an autonomy movement escalated tensions with the
Tripoli government by forming a regional oil company which plans
to sell crude bypassing the oil ministry.
Gas flows on Greenstream were at 15.9 million cubic metres
on Monday - for now the same amount requested by operators, data
from gas grid operator Snam showed.
"At the moment we do not see supply problems for Italy," Eni
said in an emailed response.
Exports from Africa's fourth-largest gas reserve holder to
Italy have fallen since last year as production rates lag
pre-civil war levels.
Libya's 9.9 billion cubic metre/year Greenstream can meet up
to 12.2 percent of Italy's annual gas demand, although last year
it accounted for just nine percent of imports, a share that has
continued to drop this year.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib, Ulf Laessing, Stephen Jewkes in
Milan, Oleg Vukmanovic and Lin Noueihed in London; editing by
William Hardy and David Evans)