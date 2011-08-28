BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 28 A natural gas pipeline from Libya to Europe has been repaired, paving the way for resumed shipments, rebel military spokesman Ahmed Bani said on Sunday at a news conference.

"The gas pipeline is back and running, supplying the pump stations and the Mellitah (gas processing) refinery. Gas will start flowing to Europe," Bani said, without giving a timeframe for resumed shipments to Europe. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)