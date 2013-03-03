TRIPOLI, March 3 Libya's defence ministry has
sent security personnel to secure the Mellitah gas facility
after it was shut down because of militia clashes, Mellitah
Chairman Abdulfatah Shagan said on Sunday.
Mellitah gas exports to Italy, which were halted due to the
fighting on Saturday, were expected to resume 48 hours after the
compound in northwestern Libya was secured, he said.
"We received a phone call that the defence ministry has sent
vehicles which are on their way. As soon as they guarantee the
security, we will resume exports in 48 hours," Shagan told
Reuters by phone from the Mellitah complex.
He said he had arrived at Mellitah early on Sunday and only
its emergency staff were there. Mellitah is a joint venture
between Libya's National Oil Corporation and Italy's Eni
.