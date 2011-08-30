GENEVA Aug 30 The World Food Programme is tendering for 250,000 tonnes of gasoline on behalf of Libya's ruling interim council, the WFP said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the request of Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC), WFP is looking to procure 250,000 metric tons of gasoline that would cover immediate life-saving humanitarian needs for one month," the WFP statement said.

"Fuel supplies have been disrupted by the fighting, and water and electricity supplies depend on fuel-run generators. Fuel is also required for hospitals, ambulances and vehicles to distribute critically needed medicines, food, water, and other supplies." (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Keiron Henderson)