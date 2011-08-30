UPDATE 7-Oil prices edge up on short covering, gasoline jumps
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Adds comment, updates prices)
GENEVA Aug 30 The World Food Programme is tendering for 250,000 tonnes of gasoline on behalf of Libya's ruling interim council, the WFP said in a statement on Tuesday.
"At the request of Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC), WFP is looking to procure 250,000 metric tons of gasoline that would cover immediate life-saving humanitarian needs for one month," the WFP statement said.
"Fuel supplies have been disrupted by the fighting, and water and electricity supplies depend on fuel-run generators. Fuel is also required for hospitals, ambulances and vehicles to distribute critically needed medicines, food, water, and other supplies." (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Adds comment, updates prices)
* Energy shares, miners weak (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
ALEPPO, Syria, Feb 8 The Batash family are working with their bare hands to clear debris from Aleppo's al-Mouassassi Street, rebuilding their wrecked neighbourhood after years of fighting that came to an end in December.