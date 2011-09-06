(Corrects headline and first paragraph of Aug 30 story to say tender is for diesel fuel and not gasoline after clarification by WFP. Also removes erroneous quote referring to gasoline.)

GENEVA Aug 30 The World Food Programme is tendering for 250,000 tonnes of diesel on behalf of Libya's ruling interim council, the WFP said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Fuel supplies have been disrupted by the fighting, and water and electricity supplies depend on fuel-run generators. Fuel is also required for hospitals, ambulances and vehicles to distribute critically needed medicines, food, water, and other supplies," the WFP statement said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Keiron Henderson and Anthony Barker)