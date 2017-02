(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say tender is for diesel fuel and not gasoline after clarification by WFP. Also removes erroneous quote referring to gasoline. Also removes erroneous statement that the tender would close in 3-4 days, after the WFP clarified that it has not yet opened.)

GENEVA Aug 30 The World Food Programme is tendering for 250,000 tonnes of diesel fuel on behalf of Libya's ruling interim council, the WFP said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Fuel supplies have been disrupted by the fighting, and water and electricity supplies depend on fuel-run generators. Fuel is also required for hospitals, ambulances and vehicles to distribute critically needed medicines, food, water, and other supplies," the WFP statement said.

WFP is leading a push by United Nations aid agencies to resupply Tripoli after months of conflict and last week's intense fighting left the Libyan capital short of fuel, food, medicine and water.

In a separate development, a gasoline tanker has already begun unloading in Zawiya, which is 52 km from Tripoli, according to a situation report from the European Commission Humanitarian Office obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

The report said delivery had begun in Tripoli but prices remained high and there were long queues at gas stations, the document said.

