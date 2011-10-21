TRIPOLI Oct 21 Libya's National Oil Company has summoned Russia's Gazprom to a meeting in Tripoli to discuss what they describe as a breach of investment obligations, in the first indication the country's new leaders are prepared to renegotiate Gaddafi-era contracts.

Although Libya's claims centre around a relatively minor issue -- the failure of Gazprom to pay for student education -- it highlights the headaches awaiting global energy companies in the aftermath of the war.

And while the NOC has made it clear it will be receptive to proposals for compensation, the move also underlines the readiness of Libya's new rulers to act on any perceived lapses in commitment.

"They had to meet their obligations and we will hear why they didn't fulfill them," NOC chairman Nouri Berouin told Reuters.

The meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, had to be cancelled as flights into Tripoli's airport were halted on concerns about gunfire that rang across the skies of the capital following news of Muammar Gaddafi's death. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Christopher Johnson)