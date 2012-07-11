* Body found floating in Danube in late April
* Vienna prosecutor's office says he suffered heart attack
* Ghanem was one of most powerful men in Gaddafi's Libya
VIENNA, July 11 Vienna prosecutors have ruled
out foul play in the death of Libya's Gaddafi-era prime minister
and oil chief Shokri Ghanem, concluding he drowned after
suffering a heart attack, Austrian media reported on Wednesday.
The investigation will continue to get a full picture of the
circumstances of the drowning of 69-year-old Ghanem in the
Danube river in late April, a spokesman for the prosecutor's
office told Austrian news agency APA.
The mysterious drowning shocked Ghanem's friends and
colleagues, who at the time said they suspected enemies may have
hunted down and killed the man who knew more than anyone else
about the Libyan dictator's billions.
His body was found floating a few hundred metres from his
home, fully clothed, near a promenade lined with bars and
restaurants, where Viennese gather in the summer to sunbathe and
drink beer. Police said he had been in the water a few hours,
since about dawn on April 29.
There is no rail along the water's edge in that area, and it
was not the first time a dead body had been found floating
there.
"It was a coronary failure, then he drowned in the Danube,"
the prosecutor's office spokesman, Thomas Vecsey, told daily
newspaper Kurier. "Moreover, no substances were found in his
blood that exceeded normal consumption of caffeine and alcohol."
Algae found in the corpse showed that Ghanem gasped twice
for air before drowning, the Kurier report said.
Vecsey said the prosecutor's office wanted to find out who
Ghanem had been in contact with in the days before his death and
what happened in the hours before he died, APA reported.
The spokesman was not immediately available for comment when
contacted by Reuters on Wednesday.
Ghanem was one of the most powerful men in Gaddafi's Libya,
effectively controlling the purse strings of the government and
the Gaddafi family, until he defected to the opposition in May
last year as rebels bore down on Tripoli.
His decision to switch sides was a turning point in the
uprising that eventually drove Gaddafi from power. The former
Libyan leader was later caught and killed by rebels.
Ghanem moved to a comfortable exile in Vienna, where OPEC -
an organisation of 12 oil-producing nations - has its
headquarters and where two of his daughters lived with their
families. He was still closely associated with Gaddafi's rule by
Libya's new leaders and had ruled out returning home.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by
Pravin Char)