VIENNA, April 29 Libya's former top oil industry
official, Shokri Ghanem, has been found floating dead in the
River Danube in Austria, police said on Sunday.
Ghanem, 69, had been chairman of Libya's state-owned
National Oil Corporation (NOC) before defecting last year
several months after opponents of Muammar Gaddafi had risen up
against the Libyan leader and begun a rebellion.
As NOC chairman since 2006, Ghanem helped steer Libya's oil
policy and held the high-profile job of representing Libya at
OPEC meetings, often visiting Vienna for meetings in that role.
"He was found dead in the Danube river at 8:40 a.m. (0640
GMT). There is no suspicion at all of foul play at this stage.
The corpse exhibited no signs of violence," a Vienna police
spokesman said.
He said an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause
of death.
After making a final break with the Gaddafi administration
last year, Ghanem first appeared in Rome, saying he had defected
because of the "unbearable violence" being used by government
forces to try to put down the rebellion.
He was believed to have been living in Europe in exile since
then but was still closely associated with Gaddafi's rule by
Libya's new leaders and had ruled out returning home.
