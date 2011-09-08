(Refiles to change dateline)

TRIPOLI, Sept 8 Libya's central bank sold 29 tonnes of gold earlier this year when it was under the control of Muammar Gaddafi's administration, officials from the interim government said on Thursday, clarifying earlier comments.

They said the gold was sold in April or May to merchants within the country and that the transaction occurred in dinars. Libya's new rulers have been in charge of the bank since they seized Tripoli just over two weeks ago. (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Keiron Henderson)