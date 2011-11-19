* Ex-fighters say being sidelined in new government
* Libya a patchwork of factions competing for power
* Three ministers to keep jobs: government source
By Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Nov 19 A group of the fighters who
ended Muammar Gaddafi's rule said on Saturday they were being
sidelined in the new Libya, underlining the tensions between
competing interests as the country forms a new government.
After 42 years of Gaddafi's autocratic rule, Libya has
become a patchwork of regional factions, interest groups and
rival ideologies, all jockeying for power and a share of the
country's oil wealth.
One of those groups is the "revolutionaries", who fought
Gaddafi's forces in the six-month conflict and now say they are
being squeezed out by opportunists, politicians and returning
exiles who never set foot on the battlefield.
"We reach out to the people and to the head of the
government to reiterate our demands: 'No to marginalising the
revolutionaries, no to the foreign agendas'," Bashir Thaelba, a
field commander, told a Tripoli news conference.
"The revolutionaries have the right to take part in the
government, its institutions and its embassies abroad."
"No to all crawlers and flatterers whether they are
civilians or military officers. Yes to the freemen. Yes to the
revolutionary officers. No to the security bodies in the absence
of the revolutionaries."
The statement was issued in the name of a group called
"Union for the various revolutionary brigades and military
groups of Libya", but it was not clear who it represents.
The "revolutionaries" never formed into a national entity.
They instead fought as small units who declared their loyalty to
the town where they were based.
GADDAFI'S SON A BARGAINING CHIP
Thaelba is from Zintan, power base for one of the regional
factions which enhanced its status on Saturday by capturing Saif
al-Islam, the only one of Muammar Gaddafi's sons who was not
accounted for.
Zintan is likely to use Saif al-Islam, who is wanted for
trial by the International Criminal Court, as a bargaining chip
in the contest between rival groups for power.
"The revolutionaries have shown day after day that they are
capable of building a nation and of trying its criminals," Osama
al-Juwaily, head of Zintan's military council, said after Saif
al-Islam was brought the town.
Libyan Prime Minister Abdurrahim El-Keib, himself a former
exile, faces the difficult task of forming a new government
which will balance the interests of the competing groups.
Diplomats say that Keib may try to postpone any disputes
about sharing power by naming a government of technocrats which
will run the country until elections can be held to determine
the country's future shape.
An official in the interim government, the National
Transitional Council (NTC), told Reuters that Keib would keep
three of the serving ministers but replace the rest.
The ones who will remain are Education Minister Suleiman Al
Saheli, Communications and Transport Minister Anwar Al Feituri,
and Electricity Minister Awad Ebraik Ibrahim, according to the
NTC official, who did not want to be identified.
(Additional reporting by Hisham El-Dani; Writing by Christian
Lowe)