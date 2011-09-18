* Proposal submitted for new transitional govt
* Includes plans to expand number of ministries
* Future role of prime minister Jibril in doubt
By Emma Farge
BENGHAZI, Sept 18 Libya's interim leaders failed
to agree a new cabinet on Sunday in the latest setback to
attempts to normalise the running of a government still bogged
down by battles with pro-Muammar Gaddafi forces.
The cabinet -- or executive committee -- was dissolved last
month after procedural errors in the handling of the unexplained
shooting dead of the newly ruling National Transitional
Council's (NTC) military chief.
A new executive committee, to include officials responsible
for defence and interior affairs, was supposed to be appointed
by interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril on Sunday.
But the talks broke down when his proposals did not receive
full backing from all current members.
"We had an advisory meeting with the NTC in order to form a
new cabinet. We have agreed on a number of portfolios. We still
have more portfolios to be discussed," Jibril told reporters
through a translator on at a news conference on Sunday.
NTC officials, including the head of the committee for
political affairs, Fathi Baja, told Reuters that Jibril proposed
a "transitional government" which would rule until at least the
official liberation of the country.
It is not clear what liberation entails but it is likely to
be conditional upon the capture of fugitive ousted leader
Muammar Gaddafi and the defeat of his loyalists who still hold
three key towns in the country.
"The meeting was to form a transitional government. (The
NTC) reduced the number of portfolios from 36 in the original
proposal to around 24 but no names are confirmed," NTC
spokesman, Jalal el-Gallal, told Reuters.
A list of the approved ministries was not available, though
sources familiar with the negotiations said that the position of
Jibril himself was a sticking point during the talks.
There was also disagreement about whether it is necessary to
form a transitional government before the declaration of
liberation.
The NTC has drawn up a roadmap, setting out plans for a new
constitution and elections over a 20-month period, which should
start once that declaration is made.
(Editing by Barry Malone)