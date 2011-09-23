BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 23 An interim government in Libya will be announced within the next few days and include 22 ministerial portfolios, a spokesman for the North African country's transitional rulers said on Friday.

"We've agreed on a number of portfolios and who would hold the most important ones. There will be 22 portfolios and one vice premier," said Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, a spokesman for the National Transitional Council (NTC). "It would be a compact government, a crisis government."

Discussions in Libya to set up a more inclusive interim government have been unproductive before. It remains unclear whether the NTC, still based in the eastern city of Benghazi, can unify a country split along tribal and regional lines.

