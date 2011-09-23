UPDATE 7-Oil slips lower as dollar strength counters OPEC cuts
* OPEC and Russian oil supply cuts lend support (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON)
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 23 An interim government in Libya will be announced within the next few days and include 22 ministerial portfolios, a spokesman for the North African country's transitional rulers said on Friday.
"We've agreed on a number of portfolios and who would hold the most important ones. There will be 22 portfolios and one vice premier," said Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, a spokesman for the National Transitional Council (NTC). "It would be a compact government, a crisis government."
Discussions in Libya to set up a more inclusive interim government have been unproductive before. It remains unclear whether the NTC, still based in the eastern city of Benghazi, can unify a country split along tribal and regional lines.
(Reporting by Emad Omar; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* OPEC and Russian oil supply cuts lend support (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
TRIPOLI, Feb 6 A claimant for the chairmanship of Libya's sovereign wealth fund says he has retaken control of the fund's head office in Tripoli, in a challenge to a U.N.-backed government that tried to sideline him.