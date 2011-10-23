(Removes reference in first para to interim government replacing NTC)

DEAD SEA, Jordan Oct 23 Libya's departing prime minister said on Sunday consultations were under way to form an interim government within a month.

"There are consultations which started to form an ... interim government. This process will take, I think, from one week to one month approximately. This is my expectation. It might go longer, it might be less than that," Mahmoud Jibril told reporters in English.

Elections to the country's new national congress that would replace the governing National Transitional Council would follow as soon as possible afterwards, he said.

