TRIPOLI Nov 23 Libyan Prime Minister
designate Abdurrahim El-Keib has named his new government, three
months after the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.
It features several surprise appointments that suggested the
line-up was aimed at trying to soothe rivalries between regional
factions.
Here are details of the ministers with major portfolios:
DEFENCE: OSAMA AL-JUWALI
Al-Juwali is the head of the military council of Zintan, the
remote Libyan mountain town whose fighters captured Muammar
Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam on Saturday. Al-Juwali is a former
teacher who later joined the military. He is also the nephew of
a former Libyan deputy central bank governor.
FOREIGN: ASHOUR BIN HAYAL
Bin Hayal is a foreign ministry official from Derna, in
eastern Libya. His appointment comes as a surprise. It was
widely expected that Libya's deputy ambassador to the United
Nations Ibrahim Dabbashi would be named foreign minister.
Bin Hayal, an economics graduate from Benghazi,
was previously the first secretary at the Libyan embassy in Rome
in the late 1960s. He was also Libya's ambassador to Korea but
resigned in 1984 after a gunman fired from the Libyan embassy in
London at a protest outside, killing a woman police officer. He
joined the opposition and moved to the United States and then
Canada.
Bin Hayal was linked to the Libyan Salvation Front, an
exiled opposition party, which has ties to the moderately
Islamist Muslim Brotherhood.
OIL: ABDURRAHIM BEN YAZZA
Ben Yazza is a former executive of Italian oil company Eni
, the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before the
war. He also worked at the state-owned National Oil Corporation
(NOC).
Libya's NOC website says Ben Yazza was previously "chairman
of the operator's management committee at Eni Oil" and a source
at Eni has said Ben Yazza had a consulting job with the company.
FINANCE: HASSAN ZIGLAM
A former oil industry executive, he heads an accountancy
firm. He studied in the United States.
HEALTH: FATIMA AL-HAMROUSH
She is a doctor from the eastern town of al-Baida, doing
postgraduate studies abroad.
SPORT AND YOUTH: FETHI TARBEL
A human rights activist and lawyer who represented families
of the Abu Salim massacre in 1996. His arrest in February
sparked the riots in Benghazi that lead to Libya's uprising.
He sat on the Nantional Transitional Council in Benghazi.
SOCIAL AFFAIRS: FAWZIA SIYALA
She is from Tripoli.
COMMUNICATIONS: ANWAR AL-FEITOURI
He held the post of transport and communications minister on
the National Transitional Council.
INDUSTRY: MAHMOUD AL-FTEISI
He is from Zlitan.
CULTURE: ABDULRAHMAN HABIL
DEPUTY CULTURE: ATIYAH AL OGLY
He is of Amazigh, or Berber, origin. The Amazigh minority
was repressed under former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and
since his overthrow they have been seeking greater recognition
of their language and culture.
EDUCATION: SULEIMAN AL-SAHELI
He keeps his post.
DEPUTY PRIME MINISTERS:
- MUSTAFA BU SHAGUR: He is an academic working in the United
Arab Emirates.
- OMAR ABDALLAH ABDELKARIM
