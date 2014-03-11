TRIPOLI, March 11 Libyan defence minister Abdallah al-Thinni gave his oath in parliament on Tuesday to become acting prime minister after deputies voted Ali Zeidan out of office amid worsening disorder in the oil-producing North African state.

Parliament will support Thinni and not obstruct his work, its head Nuri Ali Abu Sahmain told the assembly during a session broadcast by state television. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)