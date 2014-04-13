TRIPOLI, April 13 Libya's interim Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni on Sunday handed in his resignation to the
parliament saying he had faced threats and could not continue
just weeks after he was appointed to the post.
In a letter sent to the General National Congress and
published on the government website, Thinni said he and his
family had been victim of a "cowardly attack" and he could not
"accept to see any violence because of my position".
He was appointed earlier this month as interim prime
minister with a mandate of just weeks. It was extended by the
GNC last week on the condition he formed a new government in an
attempt to bring some stability to Libya.
(Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Patrick Markey)