NEW YORK, Sept 20 Libya, which is slowly
emerging from a six-month civil war, will likely have a new
government within the next 10 days, Libyan interim Prime
Minister Mahmoud Jibril said on Tuesday.
"I'm not bothered by the time consumed to bring about a
national consensus," he said after a Group of Eight conference
on aiding Arab countries' transition to democracy taking place
on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
"I expect the government to be announced in the next week
to 10 days maximum," he said.
Jibril said that among the considerations the interim
leaders were dealing with were the number of ministries and
whether they would be in Tripoli or divided between eastern and
western Libya.
The National Transitional Council, or NTC, Libya's interim
leadership, was based in the east during the civil war, while
fighters loyal to ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi were
concentrated in the west.
Although Gaddafi has been effectively driven from power,
some of his loyalists are harassing NTC troops in a few
isolated locations.
Jibril said there would be some democratic improvements in
the new government to make the oil-producing OPEC member state
more transparent.
"With this (new) government comes other structures such as
an international tendering body to add some sort of
transparency and some credibility to the work of the
government," he said.
