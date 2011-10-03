By Emad Omar
BENGHAZI, Libya
BENGHAZI, Libya Oct 3 Libya's new rulers will
set in motion the process of democratic elections once Muammar
Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte is captured, instead of waiting
until the whole country is under their control, the caretaker
prime minister said on Monday.
The statement represented a shift from the previous
position, which was that the plan for elections would not go
into effect until Libya was "liberated" -- meaning that all
pro-Gaddafi resistance was stamped out.
Some of the Libyan government's Western backers had
expressed concerns that this timetable could leave the country
in a political limbo for an extended period, exposing it to
infighting and instability.
The interim government, or National Transitional Council
(NTC), has decided to "announce liberation of the whole country
once Sirte is liberated", de facto prime minister Mahmoud Jibril
told a news conference in the Libyan city of Benghazi.
NTC forces are advancing towards the centre of Sirte on the
Mediterranean coast, but Gaddafi loyalists are still holding
firm in Bani Walid, southeast of Tripoli. They could take much
longer to dislodge.
"The constitutional manifesto stated that the liberation
would be achieved by controlling the country's air, sea and land
outlets," said Jibril.
"Bani Walid doesn't have any outlets ... so it wouldn't stop
the democratic process," he said. "Bani Walid would be dealt
with as a renegade region."
The timetable for elections is set out in a constitutional
declaration issued by the NTC last month.
It states that after declaring liberation, the NTC will move
its headquarters from Benghazi to Tripoli and form a
transitional government within 30 days.
A 200-member national conference is to be elected within 240
days, and this will appoint a prime minister a month later who
will nominate his government.
The national conference is also given deadlines to oversee
the drafting of a new constitution, and the holding of elections
for a parliament.
