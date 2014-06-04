(Adds details, attack on renegade general)
By Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, June 4 Unidentified
gunmen fired a rocket propelled grenade at the office of new
Libyan Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq on Wednesday, one of his
aides said.
Nobody was hurt when the projectile hit the building's
kitchen, located on the same floor as Maiteeq's office, the aide
said, adding that the premier had not been there.
Hours earlier a renegade Libyan general, Khalifa Haftar,
survived an assassination attempt outside Benghazi, army sources
said.
Libya has been plagued by political infighting, with
government and parliament unable to control militias that have
continued to defy state authority since ousting Muammar Gaddafi
in 2011.
Maiteeq was elected by parliament last month in a chaotic
vote that many lawmakers disputed. Outgoing Premier Abdullah
al-Thinni has refused to hand over power, saying he wanted to
wait for a legal ruling on whether Maiteeq's election was
legitimate.
In an attempt to reinforce his authority, Maiteeq took over
the prime minister's office on Monday night, backed by a police
escort.
Earlier, a suicide bomber drove a Land Cruiser packed with
explosives to retired general Haftar's base, his spokesman
Mohamed El-Hejazi said, adding Haftar had not been hurt.
Military sources said two of Haftar's guards were killed.
Haftar has launched a campaign to what he calls purge the
North African country of Islamists.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Writing by William Maclean and Ulf
Laessing; Editing by John Stonestreet)