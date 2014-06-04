(Adds general's comments, background)
By Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, June 4 Gunmen in Libya
shot dead a Swiss national working for the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), fired a grenade at the prime
minister's office and tried to kill a renegade general in a
series of attacks on Wednesday.
Anarchy is spreading in the North African oil-producing
country where turmoil and political infighting have reigned
since the 2011 uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. A plethora
of armed militias operate at will beyond state authority.
In the east outside Benghazi, ex-general Khalifa Haftar
survived an assassination attempt. In Sirte, a central city
where the government has little control, gunmen killed a Swiss
ICRC official. And in the capital Tripoli, gunmen fired a rocket
propelled grenade at the office of Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq.
"The Swiss head of a sub-delegation of the ICRC was shot
dead by unknown gunmen while he was leaving a meeting in Sirte
with another two ICRC members," said Salah Uddin, spokesman for
the ICRC in Libya.
Nobody was hurt when the grenade hit the kitchen on the same
floor as Maiteeq's office, an aide said, noting that the premier
was not there at the time.
Maiteeq was elected by parliament last month in a chaotic
vote that many lawmakers disputed. Outgoing Premier Abdullah
al-Thinni has refused to hand over power, saying he wants to
wait for a legal ruling on whether Maiteeq's election was
legitimate.
In an attempt to reinforce his authority, Maiteeq took over
the premier's office on Monday night, backed by a police escort.
Hours before the attack there, a suicide bomber blew up a
sports utility vehicle packed with explosives at retired general
Haftar's base in Benghazi, according to his spokesman, Mohamed
El-Hejazi, and army officials.
Haftar survived but four men from his force were killed and
23 others suffered minor wounds, a medical source said.
Speaking later on television, Haftar said he had been
treated with minor wounds in a hospital. "I am well," he told al
Oula station. "There will be a strong response," he said,
without elaborating.
His campaign to rid Libya of Islamists has triggered heavy
fighting in Benghazi in the past few weeks, killing dozens of
people.
Gaddafi's one-man rule and years of unrest since have left
Libya with few functioning institutions and no credible army to
impose state authority on former fighters and Islamist militants
who often use military muscle to make demands on the state.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing and
William Maclean; Editing by Mark Heinrich)