* Gunvor to supply gasoil from Novorossiisk to Benghazi
* Other shipment from Malta, traders say likely by Vitol
(Adds background, detail)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, Aug 26 Libyan rebels will get fresh
supplies of fuel from Russia, although Moscow, a long-time ally
of Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi, has yet to recognise them.
On Friday, trading sources told Reuters that Swiss-based
trading house Gunvor, co-founded by Russian businessman Guennady
Timchenko, would supply a cargo of gasoil loading at the Russian
Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and bound for rebels in Benghazi.
The 30,000 tonne cargo loaded aboard the Norient Star, which
was expected to reach the Libyan port from Russia on Aug. 31.
Some rebel officials have warned that Russia alongside China
and Brazil may lose out with the new government due to their
lack of support or even opposition to international sanctions
and a NATO-led military campaign in Libya.
But some analysts, including political risk consultancy
Stratfor, have suggested that decades of ties with Libya will
help Moscow ultimately rebuild its positions.
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said this week Moscow
might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were
able to "unite the country for a new democratic start".
Russia did not use its U.N. Security Council veto power in
March to block military intervention, but Russian officials have
previously warned that NATO aerial support for the takeover of
Tripoli could jeopardize the rebels' legitimacy.
A spokesman for Gunvor was not immediately available to
comment, and the ship's owner said details of the transaction
could not be provided, because they are confidential.
It was not clear who had chartered the Norient Star to pick
up the fuel, but a person with direct knowledge of the deal said
it had been a "major international oil trader".
The rebels were also due to receive a fresh fuel shipment
aboard the Delos, which loaded from floating storage supplies in
Malta and appeared to have reached the West Libyan port of
Zawiya late on Friday, according to shipping data.
Traders said the charterer was most likely Vitol, a
Swiss-based trader that has more or less consistently supplied
the rebels with fuel since the conflict began and had previously
sent the Delos to Libya.
Vitol and the government of Qatar have been the main
suppliers of fuel to cash-strapped revels during the past six
months.
Vitol alone is estimated to have supplied around 20-25
shipments of diesel and gasoline over the past two months.
As the rebels progressed toward Tripoli and their victory
looked more likely, more companies began shipping fuel to
Benghazi to help the uprising.
Among them were the Turkish state oil company Turkiye
Petrolleri and trading firm BB Energy
. Italy's oil firm ENI has also promised
to sign a fuel supply deal with Libya next week.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson and
Jane Baird)