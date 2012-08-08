Aug 8 Here is a timeline of Libya since the
uprising against Muammar Gaddafi started in 2011. The ruling
National Transitional Council prepares to hand over power to the
North African country's newly-elected national assembly on
Wednesday.
The NTC will then be dissolved.
Feb. 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi
Tarbel starts protests in Benghazi.
Feb. 24 - Anti-government militias take control of the
coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.
Two days later the U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on
Gaddafi and his family, and refers the crackdown on rebels to
the International Criminal Court.
March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in
Benghazi declares itself Libya's sole representative.
March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a
no-fly zone over Libya and military action aimed at protecting
civilians from attacks by Gaddafi's army and his air force. Days
later the first air strikes halt the advance of Gaddafi's forces
on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.
Aug. 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli and days later overrun
Gaddafi's fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound.
Sept. 8 - Interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril arrives in
Tripoli on his first visit since it was taken. NTC Chairman
Mustafa Abdel Jalil later makes his first speech in Tripoli.
Sept. 16 - The General Assembly accredits the interim
government envoys as Libya's sole representatives at the United
Nations, effectively recognising the NTC.
Oct. 20 - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC fighters
take his hometown Sirte, ending a two-month siege. An NTC
official says Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim is dead. Saif al-Islam,
Gaddafi's one-time heir apparent, is arrested near the desert
town of Obari by fighters based in Zintan on Nov. 19.
Oct. 23 - Libya declares the liberation of the nation of
Gaddafi's 42-year rule.
June 27, 2012 - Tunisia extradites former Prime Minister Al
Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, the first senior official to be
returned for trial.
July 7 - Elections are held for a 200-seat assembly that
will name a prime minister, pass laws and steer Libya to new
elections after a constitution is drafted next year. A liberal
coalition led by Jibril secures 39 out of 80 of the party seats
- more than double than its Islamist rivals. The remaining 120
seats are allotted to independents.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)