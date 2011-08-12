(Adds Red Cross call to ease sanctions)
By Missy Ryan
TRIPOLI, Aug 12 The impact of the West's
two-pronged effort to oust Muammar Gaddafi was apparent this
week in Tripoli, where doctors struggled to treat Libyans
injured in recent NATO air strikes amid a deepening shortage of
electricity and medical supplies.
Hassan Moussa, senior doctor at Tripoli's Central Hospital,
said physicians had been forced to improvise treatment for
critically injured patients as supplies of oxygen and other
necessities run short six months after the United Nations
renewed sanctions on Libya.
"We are physicians but we are unable to save people. Where
is the oxygen? Where are the laboratory supplies, the
electricity, the refrigeration?" he said. "We ask God to end
this nightmare."
Machines hummed in the hospital's critical care unit as
doctors tended to patients they said were wounded in NATO
airstrikes this week. Officials said one strike killed 85
people, including women and children, at a cluster of hamlets
near where rebels are fighting to end Gaddafi's 41-year rule.
The longtime leader remains defiant despite months of
bombing, and there is little evidence that his better-armed
military will soon give way to rebels making fitful progress.
Even less clear is whether the West's parallel campaign to
isolate Gaddafi economically, including United Nations and
bilateral sanctions, will succeed in eroding support for him or
will simply fuel anger against the West.
A UN mission reported late last month that medical supplies
such as vaccines were rapidly running low. Officials were
scrambling to staff medical units after the rebellion that broke
out in February prompted thousands of health workers to flee.
"The need to replenish acute shortages of essential
medicines and medical supplies is now Libya's main health
priority," said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World
Health Organization in Geneva.
Last month, the Libyan health ministry advertised for
obstetricians, orthopedists and other medical specialists.
Medical supplies are exempt from UN sanctions passed in
February and March, but widespread confusion about the
restrictions has created difficulties for the state, the sole
importer of many kinds of medicine.
"So far the health system has managed to prevent disease
outbreaks and maintain a high level of immunization," Jasarevic
said. "However, these achievements are at risk if medical
authorities continue to face acute shortages of staff, supplies
and funds."
The International Committee of the Red Cross said sanctions
should be eased or they will cause more deaths from diseases
including measles, cancer and diabetes.
The ICRC called on governments and organisations to review
the way the sanctions are being applied.
"In particular, we are alerting them to the need to ease
restrictions on the import of medical supplies," Boris Michel,
head of ICRC operations for North and West Africa, said in
remarks posted on the ICRC website.
"We fear that, in a few more weeks most medicines and other
medical items will be in seriously short supply."
While there is no UN oil embargo on OPEC member Libya, oil
production has virtually halted in areas controlled by Gaddafi.
The country's sole known operative refinery is running at a
fraction of its capacity. All this has contributed to a severe
fuel shortage that makes it hard for Libyans to get to hospitals
and for the government to operate electricity turbines.
The blackouts rolling across Tripoli and other areas only
compound the problems facing physicians already struggling to
cope with an influx of war-related injuries.
In one illustration of the crisis, Tripoli doctor Mohamed
Abu Ajeela Rashid was forced to complete a operation by the
light of his cell phone during a recent blackout.
