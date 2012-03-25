By Taha Zargoun
TRIPOLI, March 25 Armed militiamen stormed a
Turkish-owned hotel in the Libyan capital Tripoli, firing shots
and detaining its Turkish manager in a dispute over an unpaid
bill, an employee said, highlighting the continuing volatility
in the North African country.
The employee, who declined to be named, said no one was hurt
in the incident at the luxury Rixos hotel where foreign
reporters visiting Tripoli during last year's uprising were
obliged to stay by Muammar Gaddafi's government.
The trouble started late on Saturday when a member of a
brigade from the western town of Zintan lost his temper after he
was asked to leave over an unpaid bill dating back to September.
"He shot twice into the air and broke vases in the lobby.
Then his men stormed in," the employee said, as he pointed to a
bullet hole in the ceiling of the reception area.
Militiamen then rushed off in their cars, taking the Turkish
hotel manager with them. He was released after a few hours.
The incident came at a time when Libya's new rulers are
struggling to impose authority on a myriad of armed groups ahead
of Libya's first free elections scheduled for June.
Interior Minister Fawzi Abdel A'al has warned the militias
to put down their arms or face confrontation with the new
national security forces.
Officials at the Turkish embassy in Tripoli declined to
comment, as did a spokesman for the brigade.
The militias spearheaded the rebellion which ousted Gaddafi
last year. Some of them still occupy government buildings and
man checkpoints while answering only to their own commanders.
International rights groups and the United Nations have
identified the militias as one of the biggest challenges to
stability as Libya tries to build new institutions after 42
years of Gaddafi's rule.
(Reporting By Taha Zargoun; Writing By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Editing by Maria Golovnina)